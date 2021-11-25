Pink night raises breast cancer cash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Very little excuse is needed for Tarbert folk to get dressed up, usually in pink, for a good cause.

At a recent Wear it Pink pub quiz fundraiser for breast cancer at The Corner House, an incredible £931 was raised.

Proprietors Duggie and Margaret would like to thank Lochfyne Seafarms for its generous donation to the charity.

Margaret said: ‘The night would not have happened without Uncle Martin preparing and mastering a great quiz; his able assistant Allie marking and helping with everything else; Zena selling raffle tickets and thanks finally to our wonderful customers for digging deep once again.’

After a night of fun, ‘Simple Minds’ – Mo, Sandy, Kim and Christine – donated their £50 prize money back to the charity.

‘Pink Tacos’ won the prize for the best team name and the best dressed had to be Billy and Tracy with ‘She sells shellsuits on the seashore’.