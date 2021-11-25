Mid Argyll pupils throw themselves into rugby finale in Fort William

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll P4/5s won the autumn series of Dalriada rugby festivals after remaining unbeaten at the final tournament in Fort William.

On a glorious autumnal afternoon Lochaber Rugby club hosted the final Dalriada Tournament of the year with a fantastic turn out of players from Lochgilphead, Campbeltown, Oban, Taynuilt and Mull joining the host teams.

There was some fantastic rugby on display from both age groups with great running, attacking spaces some cracking tackles in defence and loads of energy and enthusiasm on display.

The P4/5 Mid Argyll age group were the team to beat and produced some amazing rugby to remain undefeated on the day.

This means that Mid Argyll win the the autumn series for the P4/5 group after being pushed all the way by Kintyre, who finish in second.

Special mentions to Etive Vikings and Mull who continue to improve game by game.

In the P6/7 games there was some fantastic rugby on show. Kintyre were going for the clean sweep at this age group.

Organisers were delighted to see Mull compete in this category for the first time this season and they will have learnt a lot from this outing.

The Lochaber team were keen to win their home tournament and defended with real vigour in every game with some fantastic tackling on display.

It was their defensive efforts which laid the foundation for their victory, with the visiting teams struggling to match their physicality, and they never lost a game to secure the victory.

Kintyre may have lost the battle but they won the war and were deserved winners of the autumn series by being incredibly consistent over the four festivals.

The next festival takes place in March 2022 when the focus switches to the secondary schools.

Yesterday,(Thursday November 25) there was due to be a Girls Development day at Lochgilphead Joint Campus from 12-3pm with Lochgilphead High School hosting Tobermory, Oban and Islay High Schools to play games at U14/ U16 and U18 in the first event between the schools.

The hope is that each school/club will host an event over the coming months.