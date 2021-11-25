Meet Argyll and Bute’s consultant psychiatrist

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An introduction to consultant psychiatrist Dr Paul Morrison, submitted to the Argyllshire Advertiser by Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP)

Dr Paul Morrison is based at Mid Argyll Integrated Care Centre and Community Hospital in Lochgilphead.

Dr Morrison has over 20 years of experience in the treatment of a wide range of mental health conditions.

Following initial medical and psychiatric training in Glasgow, he studied neuroscience in Chicago before completing his training as a psychiatrist and psychopharmacologist at the Maudsley Hospital in London.

Dr Morrison’s previous professional psychiatry career roles have included three years in addictions and working with patients with treatment-resistant mental health disorders.

He has also previously worked as a consultant at the renowned National Psychosis Unit in South London.

The National Psychosis Unit is a national treatment centre for patients with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders.

Dr Morrison said: ‘I was very fortunate to work with some great clinicians, researchers and managers in London and I am now happy to be based in Scotland and working with some great colleagues in Argyll and Bute.’

Recognised as an expert in pharmacology and neuroscience, he is committed to the best, most modern practice in psychiatry.

He is also an honorary clinical senior lecturer in psychopharmacology at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King’s College London.

Dr Morrison is also the lead author on the highly-regarded Maudsley Guidelines on Advanced Prescribing in Psychosis which offers psychiatrists and other mental health practitioners an essential guide for treating psychosis on an individual level.

As an academic psychiatrist, he is recognised as an international expert in the relationship between cannabis and major mental illness and is a specialist in the treatment of a range of psychiatric conditions, including psychosis, anxiety, substance dependence and schizophrenia.

Nicola Gillespie, HSCP service manager for mental health and addictions (adult services), said: ‘Consultant psychiatrist Dr Paul Morrison makes a significant contribution to developing and maintaining of excellent clinical standards within mental health services across Argyll and Bute.’