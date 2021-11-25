Inveraray hotel recognised at trade awards
The George Hotel was one of the winners at the Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN) awards on November 18.
The famous Inveraray institution, owned by the Clark family for generations, won the Magners-sponsored award for Best Outdoor Space.
Hotel management announced the honour on The George Hotel Facebook page, posting: ‘Thank you to everyone who helped, played, worked and visited and made it a really special place to spend the spring, summer and autumn in 2021.
‘We can’t wait to reopen the place to you in spring 2022. In the meantime, our traditional and very cosy public bar with open fires and newly updated snug area is open daily.’
The Coll Hotel was another richly-deserved Argyll SLTN award-winner, scooping the casual dining Restaurant of the Year honours.