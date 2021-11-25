ACHA meets tenants to discuss rent rises

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) will be making presentations to its Mid Argyll tenants next week as part of its annual rent consultation.

Two tenant engagement sessions will be held on Wednesday December 1 in Ardrishaig North Hall – at 3pm to 4pm and then between 7pm and 8pm.

Introducing the consultation process, a spokesperson for ACHA said: ‘It is important we get feedback from our tenants. As well as influencing the decision on the rent increase, will feedback also impact on our budget and the money we have available to spend on the housing stock and housing services.’

The association, which is a registered charity and houses more than 10 per cent of the population of Argyll and Bute, employs approximately 200 staff and last year completed 19,000 repairs and collected £23 million of rent.

ACHA has proposed a number of options for rent increases over the next three years, starting with a rise of either 3.5 per cent, 4 per cent or 4.5 per cent next year, followed by a variety of increases during the following two years.

The spokesperson continued: ‘There are a number of issues ACHA needs to consider in setting rent levels. It is not a simple decision deciding how much to increase rents by.

‘We need to ensure sufficient funds are available to help us deliver our obligations

under the tenancy agreement.

‘We need to ensure our services perform well and we need to invest in and maintain the quality of our houses and meet Scottish Government standards.’

The engagement events in Ardrishaig will include a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer session with ACHA’s senior staff and board members.

‘We need to ensure our business plan remains viable and that we can repay loans taken to invest in our houses, your homes,’ the ACHA spokesperson added.

‘Importantly, we need to consider how we can balance all of that with making rent as affordable as possible to our tenants.

‘Not everything is under ACHA’s control or influence as we respond to increasing costs, changes to housing standards and expectations and a challenging economic backdrop whilst working out how we all operate in the new Covid world.’

In advance of the consultation, event queries or questions can be emailed to rentconsultation@acha.co.uk

PIC:

ACHA is to consult its tenants about rent increases. no_a48ACHA02