Pupils raise plenty of Pudsey pounds

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

It was an all-action day of raising charity cash at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

Friday November 19 was Children in Need day, so pupils and teachers put in a huge shift to raise a final total of £1,713.27.

Lochgilphead primary and pre-five unit ran a pyjama day and had a Pudsey colouring competition, with some amazing drawings in the mix – and superheroes even made an appearance.

The high school organised a raffle, non-uniform day, football matches and, last but not least, an ice bucket challenge for the teachers – 17 of whom put their names forward, with pupils paying 50p per vote for the teachers they wanted to see soaked.

Proceedings kicked off with an S1-S3 seven-a-side boys and girls’ football tournament, with more than 140 pupils signing up.

Both finals were extremely tight, with captain Freya McKellar’s girls’ team clinching the decisive goal in the last 30 seconds to win 2-1.

The boys’ competition went right down to the wire, with captain Euan Donan’s team winning on penalties.

A massive 850g Cadbury chocolate bar, raffled at lunchtime, went to principal teacher of Learning Support Mrs McDermitt.

After lunch a football match between S6 and staff saw good skill on both sides as a staff and pupils’ cheerleading team boosted morale from the sidelines. The pupils were triumphant after a hard-fought game.

The climax of the day came with the ice bucket challenge which, mysteriously, seemed particularly popular with the pupils.

Mrs Peace, Mrs Baxter and Mr Robertson all deserve special thanks for braving the freezing water.

Lochgilphead High School head boy Archie MacColl-Smith said: ‘I am delighted with the total raised across the joint campus.

‘I am particularly proud of my fellow pupils for everything they have done considering all the limitations and pushbacks we have had with the Covid restrictions.’

PICS:

Action from the S6 v staff football. no_a48CiN01

Mrs White, one of the enthusiastic band of cheerleaders. no_a48CiN02

Mrs Mcdermitt and right deputy head girl Jasmine Mcphee with that huge chocolate bar. no_a48CiN03