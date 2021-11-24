Councillor Redman ‘too maverick’ for Tories

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Expelled Tory Alasdair Redman says he was ‘too maverick’ for the Scottish Conservatives.

Party officials have confirmed that Councillor Redman is no longer a member following disciplinary proceedings.

The Kintyre and the Islands councillor, who has now changed his status to ‘Independent’, says that claims he used different names to respond to a public consultation were used as ‘a tool’ to take him out of the party.

He issued a statement that read: ‘I certainly don’t believe for a second that helping out my constituents fill out forms for the boundary changes in what was a successful campaign to stop the changes was the wrong thing to do.’

Claiming he was ‘just being a good public servant’ helping fill out online forms in 2020 for constituents who were against boundary changes for Argyll and Bute, he added: ‘However it is my personal opinion that this matter was used by the central office Tories as a tool for taking myself out of the party.

‘I believe the real reason for my expulsion was myself being unwilling to blindly tow the party line and for being too much of a maverick and independently-minded for the modern iteration of the Scottish Conservatives.

‘Putting loyalty to your constituents before loyalty to your party will often put a target on your back unfortunately.’

He said: ‘I honestly think I was pushed by central office before I jumped as I had been saying publicly to my constituents for some time now that I was considering running as an independent in the next election and that party politics should not be a priority in local government.

‘I promised my constituents when I was first elected that I would represent all of my constituents including those who did not vote for me.

‘I stand by my original promise and I give my word that I will never sell out my constituents and my own community for the sake of party loyalty or a policy lead position.

‘I will always put my local area first. I have been a strong and unrelenting local champion for the Kintyre and the Islands ward and I plan to continue to do so as an independent.’

Councillor Redman has twice been suspended from the Tory party.

He was one of 25 Conservative members across the country suspended from the party in November 2019 over allegations of prejudicial social media posts, but was re-admitted in May 2020.

He was again suspended in August 2021 pending an investigation, though no reasons were divulged by the party.

This week a spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives said: ‘Following disciplinary proceedings, Alastair Redman is no longer a member of the party.’