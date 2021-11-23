Cairnbaan Hotel will be rocking for St Andrew

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

To celebrate Saint Andrew’s Day and a gradual return to music, the Easy Club Mid Argyll is holding a night of Scottish and rock music on Saturday November 27 at the Cairnbaan Hotel.

The hotel has been very good to the club over the last year or so, and its pandemic measures are welcomed by club participants.

Several times in the summer the players played in the Cairnbaan Hotel garden, to very appreciative audiences.

The weather was, of course, lovely – not so the autumn – but the hotel has allowed club members to gather in small numbers indoors to rehearse.

Both here and at the Mid Argyll Youth Development Services hall in Lochgilphead Easy Club players have been busy practising Scottish tunes and rock classics alongside some of the club’s own numbers.

The evening will start with a piper at 7pm, then half way through the music there will be a raffle; the fine prizes including dinner for two at the Cairnbaan Hotel or a copy of the Easy Club musical film.

Entry to the event – remembering to bring masks – is by donation.