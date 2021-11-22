Your Pictures – November 19, 2021
Thanks to Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye of Ardrishaig for this week’s featured photograph.
Cheryl describes the image as ‘the calm after the storm’ and shows Arran from the Ardrishaig shore, looking southwards across Loch Fyne.
She said: ‘It was taken looking at Arran after the rain had cleared and the clouds lifted to reveal the stillness of the loch and a perfect landscape in beautiful tones of blue. I just snapped it on my mobile phone and this is the result. No filters required.’