Crinan’s Frances set for London show

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Crinan Hotel owner Frances Ryan, known as Frances MacDonald in the art world, is once again staging an art exhibition in London.

Frances, an established contemporary artist with pieces in private and corporate collections around the world, will have some of her latest paintings displayed at the Portland Gallery this December.

She revels in the beauty and character of the coastline of Argyll and the Western Isles, capturing their very essence, partly through her trademark use of the palette knife to depict rock formations.

A biography on the Portland Gallery website reads: ‘Following in the footsteps of the great artists of the post-Victorian era, MacDonald has now established herself as a worthy successor to the likes of Cadell, Peploe, Glass and Maclaughlan Milne.

‘Here is someone who effortlessly manages to make you feel the heat of the sun, the hint of salt carried on the wind, the desolate beauty and magnificent panorama of the west coast shoreline.

‘Here is someone who is wonderfully in touch with her subject matter; an artist who understands that there is every bit as much beauty in a raging storm as there is in a sun-soaked tranquil, aquamarine cove.

‘Here is someone who is immersed in her surroundings and can convey their every nuance to the viewer.’

PICS:

Two of Frances’ recent works:

Golden West TT252 at Crinan. no_a47FrancesRyan_Exhibition01

Ultramarine and Emerald shallows, White Strand of the Monks, Iona. no_a47FrancesRyan_Exhibition01