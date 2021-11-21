Letters to the editor – November 19, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Cruel way to treat crabs

Sir,

On Tuesday November 9 I took my nephew, his wife and my daughter to watch the sunset from the old steamer pier at West Loch Tarbert.

An end to a perfect autumn day; splendid scenery, colours mellow, subtle yellows, rusts, ochres, liquid browns tinged with pinky greys, the deepening mauves of the land and palest azure sky reflected in the sea. Perfection.

And then we looked directly down below the pier and into the small gut alongside.

Crowded masses of floating good-sized edible crabs – all dead. We counted over 40 on the surface and there were more below – all clawless. The scene was obscene.

How can we allow such downright cruelty and waste? The crabs would have died, unable to feed or protect themselves. And for what? A small quantity of meat from each crab’s two easily smashed claws.

If you kill an edible crab, eat it. Surely if crabs are caught it is not sustainable for future stocks, or defendable, to torture a healthy crab that takes years to grow and then throw the flavoursome body meat away just because it takes time to prepare.

If only claws are required by firms, the order should not be accepted any more than supplying sharks’ fins to make soup and all the problems that creates.

In the future I will only eat the whole crab and never consider buying a bodiless claw. I hope chefs and others will do the same.

Ann Thomas, Tarbert

Police cover overnight

Sir,

Eighteen months on from the decision to close Lochgilphead police station at night, is there any chance of this decision being reversed by Police Scotland, or must the public simply be expected to accept what is now the ‘norm’?

Several scenarios should concern not only the community, but the police as well.

If there is an incident at Mid Argyll Hospital at night and police assistance is required, there is no guarantee that the police will be able to respond if officers have been deployed elsewhere.

Also, if the local cells are not being used and police are escorting someone to custody, either to Oban or Dumbarton, this obviously has an effect as to the police presence at night.

Can our local police commander provide some assurance that, if required, extra officers will be deployed at night if they cannot use the local station as a custody option?

If not, then the current situation needs to be reversed, which would make sense to everyone.

Public safety, including that of our health employees, should be considered first before cost – in fact, I don’t remember the public being consulted for their views on this important matter at the time.

Another vital public service reduced, similar to what has happened in other areas of our community over the years.

The public deserves better than this.

Peter Laing, Lochgilphead

Don’t be taken in by tax fraudsters

Sir,

As HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) prepares to issue emails and SMS messages to self-assessment customers, we are reminding them to be on their guard after nearly 800,000 tax-related scams were reported in the last year.

Fraudsters use self-assessment to try and steal money or personal information. In the last year alone, HMRC has received nearly 360,000 bogus tax rebate referrals.

The self-assessment deadline is January 31, 2022 and customers may expect to hear from HMRC at this time of year.

More than four million emails and SMS will be issued this week to self-assessment customers pointing them to guidance and support, prompting them to think about how they intend to pay their tax bill, and to seek support if they are unable to pay in full by January 31.

The department is, however, warning customers to not be taken in by malicious emails, phone calls or texts, thinking that these are genuine HMRC communications referring to their tax return.

Never let yourself be rushed. If someone contacts you saying they’re from HMRC, wanting you to urgently transfer money or give personal information, be on your guard.

HMRC will also never ring up threatening arrest. Only criminals do that.

Scams come in many forms. Some threaten immediate arrest for tax evasion, others offer a tax rebate. Contacts like these should set alarm bells ringing, so if you are in any doubt whether the email, phone call or text is genuine, you can check the ‘HMRC scams’ advice on GOV.UK and find out how to report them to us.

Criminals use emails, phone calls and text messages to try and dupe individuals, and often mimic government messages to make them appear authentic.

Customers can report suspicious phone calls using a form on GOV.UK and can also forward suspicious emails claiming to be from HMRC to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk and texts to 60599.

HMRC has a dedicated team working on cyber and phone crimes, using innovative technologies to prevent misleading and malicious communications from ever reaching the customer.

Since 2017 these technical controls have prevented 500 million emails from reaching HMRC’s customers. More recently, new controls have prevented 90 per cent of the most convincing SMS messages from reaching the public and controls have been applied to prevent spoofing of most HMRC helpline numbers.

Double check websites and online forms before using them to complete your 2020/21 tax return. People can be taken in by misleading websites designed to make them pay for help in submitting tax returns or charging to connect them to HMRC phone lines.

Visit GOV.UK for more information about self assessment and use the free signposted tax return forms.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC director general for customer services