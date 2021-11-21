John and Archie’s larder helps food share scheme

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A welcome new dimension has been added to a Lochgilphead food sharing scheme, thanks to the kindness of two of the town’s men.

In a project co-ordinated by Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT) in conjunction with Lochgilphead Co-op, unsold fresh produce from the store is being made available free of charge at the MS Centre.

The Co-op Foodshare scheme, tying in with the aims of ACT, links stores with not-for-profit groups to donate unsold produce that would otherwise go to landfill.

Staff and volunteers at the centre distribute the nutritious fruit and vegetables – and have even been known to make it into delicious soup and other treats – all from a stall outside the centre for the whole community.

But what happens when the centre is closed?

Now the out-of-hours problem has been solved, thanks to John McVicar and Archie McAllister, who made a purpose-built community larder to sit outside the building on Campbell Street.

MS Centre manager Karen McCurry explained: ‘The community larder will be open when the centre is not for anyone to help themselves to the food items in it.

‘We are delighted to have this in place, and hope that it will be well used by our community. Thanks so much to John and Archie for their generosity.’