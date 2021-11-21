Cash boost to help girls play football

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Girls will have more chances to play football after Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football Club secured new funding from the Scottish Football Association.

The cash, for the P6-7 age group, will support the development of a new girls’ team while increasing the number of girls taking part and offering free training, provision of training kit and developing the skills and knowledge of new volunteers.

The team will participate in fun festivals across Argyll and beyond from spring 2022.

‘Fun Friday’ sessions are held on the artificial pitch at Lochgilphead Joint Campus on Fridays from 6.50pm to 7.50pm

Coach Fraser Knox, who will lead the development of this group, said: ‘New entrants don’t need any previous experience or be fit.

‘This initiative is designed to bring on new and existing players in fun, interactive sessions and fitness and technical progression will happen naturally.’

Players must be registered in advance. Contact Fraser at Knoxfraser@gmail.com or call 07919 554435 for more information.

Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football Club is open to girls and boys from primary one to third year. Contact Stuart at 07795 800570 to find out more about the club.

Action from Lochgilphead Red Star v South Lochaber Thistle at the recent Lochnell football festival. 20_T45_LochnellGirlsFootballFestival_LochgilpheadvSLT