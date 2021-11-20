Lucy makes her dancing debut
Never mind Strictly Come Dancing – Mid Argyll has its own wee rising dancing star.
Proud dad Stephen contacted the Advertiser to tell us about his daughter Lucy Matilda Clark, from Inveraray, who made her competitive Highland dancing debut on Sunday November 14 – just two days after turning the grand old age of four.
Lucy was competing in the annual Symar Academy Highland Dance competition in Lockerbie.
A member of the Margaret Rose School of Dance in Helensburgh, she placed fifth in the pas de basque and second in her pas de basque and high cuts competitions.
Well done Lucy!