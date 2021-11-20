District news – November 19, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Bute

Kidney patients on the Isle of Bute will no longer need to travel to the mainland for dialysis thanks to a new renal unit opening on the island.

On Friday November 12 the Marshall dialysis unit at Victoria Hospital officially opened to patients who previously had to leave home at 5.30 am to travel to Inverclyde for care.

The unit, which has been been jointly funded by the Dr J N Marshall of Island of Bute memorial trust, the Bute kidney patients support group, and community fundraising, has space to dialyse up to three patients at one time.

Secretary of the Bute kidney patient support group Shirley MacFarlane said: ‘To finally have this service on the island is tremendous and we are so thankful to all who donated to our cause and to the NHS who have worked so hard in make this a reality.’

Kristin Gillies, Argyll and Bute senior planning manager, said: ‘This is marvellous for the Victoria Hospital and staff; the excitement was palpable.

‘It is a huge step forward for those patients and will really help to improve their quality of life.

‘On behalf of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership, our renal team and our patients I would like to say a huge thank you to the Dr J N Marshall trust and the Bute kidney patient support group and to all of their supporters for their tremendous support throughout the design and construction of the new dialysis unit, and the funding raised to open this unit.’

Arrochar and Tarbet

New tourist facilities in Arrochar and Tarbet have boosted morale and made a real difference to their local communities according to a new report.

The £90,000 Two Lochs Visitor Management project in Arrochar and Tarbet saw temporary toilets installed at Arrochar car park and at the start of the Cobbler mountain path.

The initiative, led by Friends of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs with the support of Arrochar Community Development Trust, employed three seasonal visitor wardens, the production of more than 30 information map panels, and information signs in the villages.

Chair of the CDT and a trustee of the Friends Duncan McLachlan presented the report to Argyll and Bute Council’s Helensburgh and Lomond community planning group at its virtual meeting on Thursday November 18.

He said: ‘This programme of works has provided some welcome relief for villagers and local businesses, which has been a great morale booster as well as serving the basic needs of visitors and those travelling through Arrochar.

‘We hope we’ll be able to build on this success in future years with the provision of permanent toilets and the retention of ‘boots on the ground’ via the excellent visitor warden scheme which has made a real difference locally.

‘The provision of toilets, backed up by friendly and knowledgeable visitor wardens, made a huge difference locally and as soon as the toilets were opened in mid-May a queue formed and it was interesting to see climbers and walkers regularly sprinting from the Cobbler car park to use them before toilets were installed there.

‘The seven temporary toilet units provided across the two sites were heavily used throughout the 22-week placement by an estimated 30,000 visitors.

‘The wardens, with the support of the Luss Estates company, helped manage the busy Arrochar car park and loch-head area with regular checks and cleaning the toilets at both sites in the car park and at the foot of the Cobbler climber’s path.

‘They also kept on top of litter problems and spent time providing advice and guidance to thousands of visitors to both car parks at the head of Loch Long.’

Loch Long

Workers at the Coulport nuclear naval base this week began on overtime ban that threatens to ‘cripple’ the Royal Navy nuclear armed submarine fleet’s operations there.

Unite Scotland has confirmed that around 70 of its members who provide specialist services for the UK’s nuclear deterrent submarines started an overtime ban on Tuesday November 16 at the Royal Naval Armaments Depot Coulport.

The workers involved in the dispute provide care and maintenance services for the weapons systems on the Royal Navy nuclear armed submarine fleet.

A spokesperson for Unite said that due to the specialist nature of the services provided that an overtime ban could potentially ‘cripple’ the effective running of operations at the naval bases.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Unite’s members at RNAD Coulport have been left with no option but to take industrial action.

‘The attitude adopted by the ABL Alliance employers has been disingenuous and they have deliberately frustrated the process in an effort to prevent our members getting a decent and fair pay.

‘Our members will have our full support in their battle for justice in the workplace.’