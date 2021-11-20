Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – November 19, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Maturing?

Maybe it is a sign that the young folk causing damage at Blarbuie Woodland are maturing, but it was good to hear that some, at least, had gone back to help clean up their mess.

Whatever their motivation, good on them.

The night-time antics there over quite a period have been pointless, infantile and regularly dangerous. And do these kids’ families not know where they are in the evenings?

The carrot of working with ACT, the police and wider community to create something positive is on offer for young people.

But so too is the stick, even if this is something that most would rather avoid using.

Let’s hope they continue to grow out of getting kicks from damaging things which folk have put their heart and souls into creating for others.

Remembrance

Last year’s Remembrance was strange in the pandemic.

Maybe we felt the need this year to reconnect with tradition, or perhaps the past 20 months has offered a little insight into the infinitely more arduous trials faced by those we remembered last Sunday.

The fact that so many people came out on a cold day was heart-warming.