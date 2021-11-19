Wildlife centre faces repeated theft of its beaver signs
Staff at a popular visitor attraction are asking for help tracing thieves following the repeated theft of their handmade signposts.
Four beaver-shaped metal signs have now been stolen from the entrance to the Argyll Beaver Centre at Barrandaimh costing the charity that runs the centre valuable time and money.
Heart of Argyll Wildlife environmental interpretation officer Pete Creech said: ‘Once again we’ve had one of our beaver signs stolen – this was the metal sign at the Bellanoch B8025 junction.
‘The signs take about four hours to cut, smooth, paint and attach. That’s four hours taken out of a charity’s time, plus the cost of the materials. If anyone saw someone tampering with the sign please let us know.’