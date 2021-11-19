Thousands get booster jab despite clerical confusion

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Covid booster programme in Argyll and Bute ‘continues to progress well’ according to the health authority as it seeks to move on from a series of appointment blunders.

Figures released this week by Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) show that 11,340 people received their Covid-19 booster or third dose vaccination between November 1 and November 14.

The figures come as Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron was assured by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that government officials are talking to the HSCP over the confused appointment process.

The Scottish Conservative MSP raised the matter in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Cameron said: ‘A number of constituents from mainland Argyll have contacted me expressing their dismay at being given confusing advice about when and where they should go to receive their vaccine booster.

‘In some cases this has caused considerable distress, particularly when you have elderly or vulnerable people being told that they should go to location addresses which don’t exist, or need to travel several hours to locations very distant from home.

‘I am obviously pleased to be assured by Nicola Sturgeon that Scottish Government officials are now finally liaising with NHS staff in Argyll but disappointed that action has taken so long, given that problems have persisted for many weeks now.’

Argyll and Bute HSCP said this week that the vaccination programme would continue to focus on vaccinating people over 50, the clinically extremely vulnerable, the severely immunosuppressed and other eligible priority groups.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute HSCP said: ‘[Our] vaccination programme continues to progress well.

‘The HSCP fully appreciates that many people are keen to get their Covid booster vaccination.

‘It is our absolute priority to ensure that people are clear about their eligibility and to be aware that we are contacting people to invite them to attend scheduled clinics when they meet the criteria.’

Confirming that the majority of appointments will be made by telephone from now on, the spokesperson continued: ‘We will be calling you from the number 0800 678 3393 or from a mobile number.

‘Appointments can be rescheduled by phoning the Vaccination Hub on 01463 705531 between 9.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, between 10am and 2pm Saturday or by emailing nhsh.abcovidvaccs@nhs.scot.

‘People are requested to email or telephone the hub only if the information they are looking for is not available on NHS Highland or NHS Inform websites.

‘Patients on Coll, Colonsay, Jura, Tiree, Bute, and Islay will be contacted by their own GP for clinics being run by them.

‘Patients in all other practices are reminded not to contact their GP for information regarding the Covid 19 vaccine.

‘Clinics for December will be updated on our website in due course. We will issue information to the local media and via our website and social media platforms when the clinic dates have been set up.

‘We will continue to assess the demand for vaccination and, if required, some extra, short notice clinics may be available to people who meet the clinic eligibility criteria.’