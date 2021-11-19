Thought for the Week, November 19 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Jesus taught us to pray asking Father God for ‘His Kingdom to come and for His will to be done on earth as it is done in heaven’.

To pray such a request is to recognise that all is not as it should be, that Divine intervention and human cooperation go together.

Why should God ask us to pray and therefore to be involved – can’t He just do stuff without us?

Well yes, He can and does – but history and scripture teach that He also works through our prayers – ‘Your kingdom come your will be done on earth as it is in heaven’ is a submission to desire Christ’s Kingship over our lives and over the world. What does it look like day by day?

The rule and reign of God is seen when human beings love.

‘For He who loves His fellow man has fulfilled the law….. Love does no harm to its neighbour, therefore, love is the fulfilment of the law.’ (Romans 13).

To believe by faith that this ever-expanding cosmos has at the beginning and the end, an all-powerful God is to believe that this God is bigger than it all. He is the Alpha and Omega, that is the A and the Z.

‘He is before all things and in Him all things hold together’. Col 3:17 – The final destiny of the planet is in His hands but meanwhile we are stewards of the planet He has given us. On it we are to love our neighbour. What does that look like for you? Love makes us think of other people’s needs not just our own. His Kingdom come His will be done.

Reverend Chris Holden, The Fishermen’s Mission.