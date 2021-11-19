Quake jolts Argyll from slumber

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It may be tiny on a global scale, but a magnitude 3.3 earthquake which hit Mid Argyll earlier this week caused quite a stir.

Its effects were felt as far away as Ballycastle and Edinburgh, and it even attracted national news outlets to our corner of the world.

A deep, sonorous boom accompanied the quake, which is reported by the British Geological Survey (BGS) to have been centred near Achnamara.

It struck around 1.44am from a depth of 12km, and people across Argyll were woken from by the noise as homes trembled for a second or two.

Lochgilphead resident Sharyn Griffin, who was about to head for bed at the time, said: ‘I was watching TV when there was a loud boom followed by the whole block of flats I live in rumbling. It was quite unsettling. I could feel it through my feet and I live on the first floor.’

Robbie MacTavish from Lochgilphead said: ‘I got woken up with what I thought was thunder, then there was a massive boom and the whole house shook. I’ve never felt anything like it. I thought a bomb had gone off.’

It has to be said, though, that many Argyll folk slept right through it.

Brian Baptie of the British Geological Survey explained: ‘There are about two earthquakes of this size or bigger somewhere in the UK every year, and tens of thousands globally.

‘Over the last 50 years we have recorded six earthquakes with a magnitude of four or above somewhere in Scotland.’