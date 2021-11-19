Police report – November 19, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Drugs recovered

Police recovered a small amount of herbal cannabis at 12.25am on Sunday November 7 at an address in Burns Brae, Lochgilphead. A man aged 25 and a 22-year-old woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Dangerous driving

At 4.20pm on Thursday November 4 on the A83 at Douglas Bridge near Inveraray, it is alleged that two vehicles were racing each other and overtook another vehicle on a blind summit. It is believed that one of the offending vehicles was a BMW. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hotel assault

Between 11pm on Saturday November 6 and 2am on Sunday November 7 at the Argyll Inn, Lochgilphead, it is alleged that a 33-year-old woman assaulted another patron within the premises. The woman was issued a recorded police warning.

Herbal cannabis

At 8pm on Monday November 8 at Paterson Street, Lochgilphead, police had cause to stop and search a 37-year-old man for the purposes of a drugs search. He was found to be in possession of a small amount of herbal cannabis and was issued with a recorded police warning.

Sheep killed

Between 12pm on Thursday November 4 and 12pm on Saturday November 6 at a farm near Inveraray, two sheep were attacked and killed. They are believed to have been attacked by a domestic dog. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Assault and vandalism

On Friday November 12 at 12.50am, police responded to a report of a man allegedly having assaulted a woman and stolen her mobile phone at an address in Croft Park, Tarbert. A man aged 32 was arrested, charged with the offences and released on an undertaking to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court.

Attempted break-in

Between 5.15pm on Friday November 12 and 8.50am on Saturday November 13 at Premier Laundry Services, Chalmers Street, Ardrishaig, it is alleged that someone tried to gain entry to the premise by attempting to force open the door. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Careless driving

Police stopped a motorist for exceeding the 30mph speed limit and crossing the central reservation line on Front Street, Inveraray at 12.15pm on Saturday November 13. A 32-year-old man was charged with careless driving. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drink driving

At 6.20pm on Saturday November 13 on the A83 near Auchindrain Museum, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle down an embankment. Officers attended the scene and a 56-year-old man was identified as the driver. He thereafter failed the roadside breath test. The man was arrested and charged with driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and released on an undertaking to appear at Dunoon Sheriff Court.

Charged with assault

Police responded to a report of an ongoing disturbance between a man and a woman at 4.30am on Sunday November 14 at Campbell Street, Lochgilphead. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault. He was kept in custody to appear at court.

Theft by shoplifting

At 2.50pm on Friday November 12 at the Co-operative, Port Ellen on Islay, a 27-year-old man was identified as shoplifter. The man was issued with a recorded police warning.