Electrical elves prepare for Christmas
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
technical support? Click here
Preparations are well advanced for this year’s Christmas lights display in Lochgilphead.
Volunteers from MacLeod Construction Ltd were beavering away last weekend to repair the lights ahead of installation.
There are even rumours of some new lights coming in time for Christmas.
Once again this year the lights will be put up by local volunteers, with a number of firms donating staff and equipment to get the job done for the community, including Midton, George McNaughton & Son and others.