Blarbuie hope as vandals return to clean up

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

With bright autumn hues, Blarbuie Woodland looks stunning at this time of year, and is well used all year round by people from Lochgilphead and further afield.

But cases of vandalism over several years are causing a headache for the group looking after it, Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT).

There is hope, however, that at last the penny might be dropping that this type of damage benefits nobody.

After the latest incidents earlier this month, when a group of young people had a party in the woods, left mess and broken glass behind them and then lit a fire in a wood shed – some of them returned to help deal with the mess.

Sara Maclean, ACT senior project officer, explained: ‘On a positive note, some of the young people came back the next day to clear up, so thank you for that.’

ACT is working with the police – who are in the process of identifying the remaining culprits – to address the matter, and police sergeant Matthew Shaw said: ‘Blarbuie Woodland is a valuable community resource and a family one at that, so we want to do all we can to ensure it’s protected.’

As well as increased foot patrols, measures under consideration include CCTV at key locations, engagement with schools, providing young people with dedicated spaces and liaison with community volunteers to include Blarbuie in patrols.

Sara added: ‘Please keep visiting Blarbuie and the treasures there. We’re hoping to soon add to the facilities so there’s more seating, a covered area for outdoor learning and a firepit where groups can safely have small fires.

‘Visitors are always welcome.’