Be vigilant and follow bird flu rules

NFU Scotland is urging all poultry keepers – large and small – to comply with new biosecurity measures after highly pathogenic (HPAI H5N1) avian influenza virus was found in wild birds and a backyard flock in Scotland.

Numerous cases have also been reported in Wales and England, leading to the chief veterinary officers for England, Wales and Scotland agreeing to introduce a GB-wide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) earlier this month.

NFU Scotland’s Poultry Working Group chair Robert Thompson said: ‘In light of the rising number of confirmed avian influenza cases across Great Britain, the introduction of these new biosecurity measures is the sensible next step to best protect Scottish poultry.

‘Every poultry keeper, whether you have one hen in the back garden or a large poultry business, must take these biosecurity measures seriously and take steps to protect your birds from this devastating disease.

‘Many will have already prepared for this eventuality and it’s crucial that everyone, including the public, remains vigilant and reports any signs of disease in birds at the earliest opportunity.’

The public is also being asked to report any findings of dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks), a single dead bird of prey or five or more dead wild birds of any other species (including gulls) at the same place, to Defra’s national helpline 03459 33 55 77 – select option 7). Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds.