Water of life support for air ambulance

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) is raising a toast to two of the most respected names in the world of whisky after receiving a £20,000-plus donation to support its crucial lifeline to the country’s islands.

Master Distiller Jim McEwan and Dramfool staged a series of special events to mark Jim’s retiral after a lifetime in the whisky industry.

Living on Islay, Jim and his family know the value of air ambulance support for islands and named SCAA to receive funds raised during his swansong sell-out events.

A virtual masterclass tasting and a special single cask bottling were among the events which attracted support from whisky enthusiasts throughout the world.

Dramfool’s Bruce Farquhar explained that the support from Jim’s army of fans was ‘overwhelming’ with global interest particularly piqued by the single cask bottling of Jim’s beloved Bruichladdich from his personal collection released to celebrate his contribution to the whisky industry.

More than 260 people over at least eight time zones and 12 countries tuned in for the tasting, while 314 bottles of the celebration Bruichladdich were sold in just seven minutes.

Jim joined Bruce Farquhar and Colin Fraser from Dramfool to present a cheque for £20,549 to SCAA.

Nick Harvey, director of fundraising and communications at SCAA, said: ‘We’re extremely grateful to Jim and Dramfool – and the many hundreds who supported the events – for recognising the value of SCAA’s life-saving service.’