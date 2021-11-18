Visions of climate change – competition closes soon

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is putting out a final call to the public in Argyll to submit photographs or artwork showcasing the impact of climate change on Scotland.

Visions of Climate Heritage is a competition developed by HES in partnership with the Heritage Trust Network and the Scottish Council on Archives in response to the climate emergency, and launched to coincide with COP26.

The final date for entries is Tuesday November 30.

As part of the competition, HES will crowdsource images and artwork to tell Scotland’s climate story – past, present and future – through an online exhibition harnessing the power of Scotland’s historic environment and cultural heritage to inspire climate action.

The entries must follow one of the three themes: The Past was a Different Place; This is an Emergency; or A Greener Future.

Images can include a historic photo illustrating a less informed time before we learned about climate change and began to see its impact; a moment of extreme weather, which is becoming more common in Scotland, and the impact it brings to our homes, streets and natural heritage; or a creative artwork such as a painting or sculpture which showcases a green, low carbon Scotland.

There will be £750 in prizes available across categories which include Best Photograph, Best Mobile Photograph, Best Artwork, and Young Creative Awards for those aged between 12-17.

Images will be judged on their ability to tell a story, as well as their visual interest, impact and relevance to the historic environment and climate change in Scotland. Shortlisted and winning entries will form part of an online exhibition.

The judging panel will include Katharine Hayhoe, the internationally-renowned climate scientist and one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People; Phil Astley, the city archivist for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives; Beverley Gormley, programme manager for the Heritage Trust Network; Dr David Mitchell, director of conservation for HES; and a representative from the HistoricScot Youth Forum.

HES director of development and partnership Alison Turnbull said: ‘To get Scotland to net-zero, we need transformative change, and culture and heritage have the power to tell the stories about who we are and where we’ve come from, as well as pointing to where we want to go.

‘We’ve already had some fantastic submissions to Visions of Climate Heritage, our first-ever crowdsourcing competition, and we’re keen that as many people as possible take this chance to help us tell Scotland’s climate story – whether it’s delving into the family archives, scrolling through mobile phone photographs or creating a work of art such as a sculpture or painting.’

For further information or to enter the competition, visit the HES website.