Remembering their sacrifice for our freedoms

After the Covid-restricted acts of remembrance in 2020, this year saw a return to something like pre-pandemic times.

People turned out in large numbers in communities around Mid Argyll and Tarbert on Sunday November 14.

The autumn weather was largely kind, if a little chilly, for the ceremonies as the sacrifice of so many was remembered.

The service in Lochgilphead was conducted by Reverend Canon Simon Mackenzie of Lochgilphead’s Scottish Episcopal Christ Church.

A parade of veterans, Argyll and Bute’s lord lieutenant and representatives of local organisations – including Scouts, Guides and Cadets – and emergency services was led from Lochgilphead Parish Church to the war memorial by Mid Argyll Pipe Band, in its first official engagement since the pandemic began.

Reverend MacKenzie spoke of the sacrifices made by the fallen and their families, but asked, too, that the suffering of living veterans was remembered.

Lochgilphead musician Fiona Isles played The Last Post on the trumpet followed by Revielle, before Pipe Sergeant Christopher McCartan gave a poignant rendition of The Flowers o’ the Forest.

In Tarbert, piper Ali Duff, himself a Royal Artillery veteran, led the parade from the Fish Quay up to the war memorial, where some 150 people gathered. The service was conducted by Church of Scotland minister Lyn Peden.

Following two minutes’ silence Tarbert Academy Captain and Vice Captain Danielle Blair and Troy Bailey read In Flanders Fields.

Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of 20 organisations, including new additions from HMS Tracker of Faslane Patrol Boat Squadron and the Royal Navy Clearance Divers Association.

Reverend Dorothy Wallace in Inveraray was assisted by her predecessor, Reverend Roderick Campbell, a former forces chaplain, as the community came together at the war memorial.

Pipe Major Stuart Liddell provided piping services for remembrance ceremonies at Inveraray, Furnace and the former WWII Combined Operations training centre at what is now Argyll Caravan Park.

Armistice Day, November 11, was also marked in places including Inveraray and Lochgilphead with quieter acts of remembrance.