Public consultations planned on electricity substations

Proposals for four electricity substations to be situated in Mid Argyll and Kintyre were discussed by councillors earlier this week.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSEN) hopes to install the 275 kV facilities at Crossaig North, Craig Murrail and An Suidhe substations near Inveraray, as well as Crarae substation at Minard.

Members of Argyll and Bute Council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee scrutinised the plans at its virtual meeting on Wednesday November 17.

The plans take the form of a proposal of application notice (PAN), meaning that no formal application has yet been made and no decision can be made on whether to award planning permission.

A planning officer said in a report to councillors: ‘Members are requested to note that the Scottish Government has provided additional guidance to planning authorities and applicants on appropriate community consultation measures due to current Covid-19 restrictions on the holding of public meetings.

‘This new advice requires applicants to demonstrate that enhanced measures to compensate for the lack of a public meeting are provided to the satisfaction of the planning authority.

‘Members have previously raised concerns over the lack of public events in respect of the proposals and officers are therefore pleased to be able to report that SSEN have taken the decision to again hold public events as well as online consultation events in respect of all of the proposals. Both a public event and two online events are proposed for each of the proposals.’

The officer then quoted the applicants as saying: ‘A postcard drop providing more information on the proposals, and the ways in which to participate in consultation on the project will be prepared for issue to all residents within a five-kilometre radius of the site.

‘Information on how to obtain physical copies of the exhibition information or a more detailed information leaflet will be provided at this time. This will be issued, circa 10 days prior to the first event, by post.

‘More information will be provided on the project website and also on SSEN Transmission social media outlets.

‘This approach hopes to ensure that all those with an interest in engaging on the project are provided with an opportunity to review the project information, regardless of accessibility to the internet, or ability to attend the live event.’

The officer continued: ‘This return to face-to-face public events is welcomed. SSEN will of course be responsible to ensure that any events are in accordance with Scottish Government guidelines in force at the time of the events.

‘Officers are content that the proposed steps within all of the PAN notices are commensurate with the scale of the development and the likely level of public interest in the proposal and accord with the current Covid-19 pre-application guidance and regulations of the Scottish Government and wider PAN objectives.’

Public consultation events:

An Suidhe substation: November 30 (1pm to 7pm), Loch Fyne Hotel, Inveraray

Crossaig North substation: December 1 (1pm to 7pm), Carradale Village Hall

Craig Murrail and Crarae substations: December 2 (1pm to 7pm), Cairnbaan Hotel

An online chat will also be live on December 8 (10am to 12pm) and December 9 (5pm to 7pm) via the website www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/projects/argyll-and-kintyre-275kv-substations/ where more information on the project can also be found.