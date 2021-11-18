Professor Crawford’s new edition demystifies Covid science

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An Argyll-based scientist has written a new edition of her acclaimed book on viruses, adding new information on the Covid pandemic.

Professor Dorothy H Crawford’s book Viruses, the Invisible Enemy was hailed as an important and powerful addition to the field when it was published 20 years ago and now the 2021 edition is setting out to demystify the science around Covid.

In reviews of the new edition Professor Crawford’s work is described as a timely explanation of the disease that is affecting the entire world just now.

Writing in the foreword virologist Sir Anthony Epstein say: ‘Professor Crawford’s excellent review should be obligatory reading for all those mystified by the Covid pandemic.’

The professor, who is a regular contributor to the Argyllshire Advertiser, said: ‘There is a thirst for knowledge about virology, epidemiology and infectious diseases.

‘With this in mind I have rewritten the history of viruses… providing the context for the emergence of Covid-19 – caused by the two new killer coronaviruses.

‘The book addresses how, where and why new viruses emerge, and how we can prevent more surprise lethal viruses appearing.’

Professor Crawford, who was awarded an OBE in 2005 for services to medicine and higher education, is emeritus professor of microbiology at the University of Edinburgh.

The new edition of her book offers hope that the scientific breakthroughs that have emerged from intense and rapid designing of Covid vaccines could lead to new technologies to help with other deadly diseases for which there are not yet reliable vaccines.

However, in her epilogue she refers to the World Health Organisation’s global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines to all countries regardless on income levels.

She concludes her new edition saying: ‘Remember, no one is safe until everyone is safe.’