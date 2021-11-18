Lord Lieutenant meets crew on Armistice Day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, Jane MacLeod, welcomed crew members of HMS Vanguard to MacLeod Construction in Lochgilphead on Armistice Day, November 11.

Warrant Officer and Mrs Stirling Way, along with other crew members, joined Mrs MacLeod in observing the two-minute silence in remembrance of those who gave their lives in conflict.

The submariners were passing through Lochgilphead on their way to Islay, having forged strong links with the community there after taking part in the national World War I centenary commemorations in 2018.

They spent a few days on Islay reinforcing that community bond by painting the community garage in Port Ellen.

Commissioned in 1993, 150-metre-long HMS Vanguard is a nuclear powered submarine based at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane and is the 10th Royal Navy vessel to bear the name.

PICS:

HMS Vanguard personnel received a warm welcome from the Lord Lieutenant, holding the wreath, and MacLeod Construction on Armistice Day. The firm's co-founder and director Kenny MacLeod is fourth from left.