Greek tragedy is dance show success

After all the many problems and event cancellations due to Covid, Mid Argyll Arts Association and Mid Argyll Dancers were uncertain how things might work out for the recent visit of Scottish Dance Theatre in Ardrishaig.

These worries proved to be unfounded as the public hall was filled to capacity for an amazing, thought-provoking performance of the dance drama, Antigone Interrupted.

This contemporary dance company from Dundee has been welcomed to Mid Argyll many times over the years, always with something new and interesting and this intense production proved no exception.

The dramatic story of the ancient Greek tragedy Antigone was presented in a solo interpretation by the dance actor and artist Solène Weinachter, broken/interrupted by intervening moments that asked the audience to identify social and political parallels today.

Fascinating to analyse – some folk were emotionally exhausted at the end. And the amazing multi-faceted artistry of Solène was brilliantly supported by the company’s technical team.

Katye Coe, the rehearsal director, complemented all the hard work. She led a question and answer session after the performance where it was seen what great impressions the show had made, which would continue to resonate.

The next morning Katye and Solène led a hugely enjoyable, stimulating and creative dance workshop for 16 dancers.

Under their expert guidance this group worked well together with a wide range of ages and experience blending smoothly together.

It was a heart-warming relief to discover Mid Argyll and SDT could make such an event work so well in these difficult times.

Roll on their next visit.