Announcements – November 19, 2021

BIRTH

PATERSON – Neil and Louise née Rankin are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful daughter, Niah Robynn, on November 3, 2021 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. A precious granddaughter for Hilary and David, Campbeltown and Catriona and David, Shotts.

THOMPSON – Catherine and Joe are delighted to announce the birth of Callum David on November 12, 2021, a brother for Finn and fourth grandchild for Jane and Sid.

DEATHS

MACPHAIL – Suddenly but peacefully at Inverclyde Hospital, after a short illness, Nigel (Neil) MacPhail, in his 82nd year, of 3 Kilmartin. Retired Porter Argyll & Bute and Mid Argyll Hospitals. Beloved brother of the late John MacPhail; dearly loved uncle of Greig and John, and adored great-uncle. A good neighbour, former work colleague and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Glassary, Kilmartin & Ford Parish Church followed by interment at Kilmartin Cemetery. Sadly missed.

MACPHERSON – Peacefully at home, Lochview House, Campbeltown, on November 10, 2021, James B Macpherson (Jimmy) in his 95th year, beloved husband of the late Sigrid Macpherson, a loving father to Andrew and Nicola, and a much loved grandfather to Becky and Patrick. James’s service will take place on Monday, November 22 at 1.00 pm in the Lorne and Lowland Church. The cortege will leave the church at 1.30 pm. We will travel up Longrow, along Aqualibrium Avenue, round the Cross and past the ferry terminal. James’s cremation will take place on Tuesday, November 23 at 1.15pm at Cardross Crematorium. Anyone is welcome to attend the service at the Lorne and Lowland Church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to James along our route.

MCCRAE – Peacefully after battling with illness, on November 14, 2021, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Colin McCrae, in his 77th year, of Auchnagoul Cottage Number 1, Inveraray. Formerly of Culbowie Road, Buchlyvie. Member of The Ochils Mountaineering Club. Beloved husband of Georgie and much loved father of Calum. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, November 25 at 12.15pm. All friends respectfully invited to attend. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made directly to RNLI or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

MCGEACHY – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on November 12, 2021, Jenny Sharp, in her 86th year, 74 Millknowe, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Bobby McGeachy, much loved mum of Maureen, Bobby, Gary and the late Ann and a loving and much loved granny of Jim, Jennifer, Craig, Alex, Lauren and Brian. Funeral private.

NASH – Suddenly but peacefully with family by her side at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on November 13, 2021, Anne Askam Nash, in her 77th year, 32 Bayview, Machrihanish, dearly beloved wife of Ted, much loved mum of Julie, Paul, Andrew, David and Antony, a loving nan to Sam, Leah, Lloyd, Jay, Jake, Archie, Simone, Lilyrose and Ronnie, also a great-nan, a dear sister and caring friend to many. Anne’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 1.00pm in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church. The cortege will leave the family home at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. We will travel through Machrihanish village on our way to the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Anne along our route. A private cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 12, 2021, Margaret Gilchrist Robertson (Gaga) in her 89th year, 1 Park Terrace and formerly of 11 Princes Street, Campbeltown, much loved mum of Alison, Sandra and the late Agnes and a loving and much loved gran and great-nanny.

RODGER – Suddenly at his home, 15 Knapdale Terrace, Ardrishaig on October 28, 2021, Billy Rodger, in his 44th year. Much loved husband of Lucy Frier and adored Dad of Angel, Donnie and the late wee Lucy. Beloved son of Romey and step-son of Archie. Cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin to all the extended family. Dear son-in-law of John and Arlene Frier. A private family funeral service will take place in Lochgilphead Parish Church today, Friday, November 19 at 12noon. Additional mourners are welcome to join the family at Achnabreac, or following the church service as the funeral cortège makes its way along Bishopton Road and Oban Road at approximately 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Billy’s memory to SANDS.

THOMSON – Peacefully at Forth Bay Nursing Home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Mary Stewart (née Roberts) affectionately known as May. Formerly of Falkirk, Tarbert and Bridge of Allan. Devoted wife to the late David Thomson, loving mother to all of her own and her extended family. Family flowers only. Donations to Alzheimer’s Research UK, appreciated.

TURNER – Peacefully at home on November 15, 2021, Duncan Alexander Turner, aged 87 years, of Heatherley, Castleton. Beloved husband and father of Joan and Duncan. Adored grandpa. A private family service will take place at Cardross Crematorium on Monday, November 22, 2021. Donations, in Duncan’s memory, can be made directly to Alzheimer Scotland or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ARKELL – The family of the late Freddy Arkell would like to thank everyone who has sent messages, cards, phone calls, flowers, gifts, food and offers of support, we have been overwhelmed by the kindness and support from everyone during this sad time. A special thanks to the paramedic team and Kenneth and Rhys Blair and team for their hard work and professionalism. Also a special thanks to Rev. William Crossan for a comforting and beautiful service and to the Ardshiel Hotel who provided a lovely family purvey. We would also like to thank everyone who came out and paid their respects as Freddy made his final journey along the route, we were overwhelmed by the support from everyone.

FISHER -The family of the late Joy Fisher would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy, support and acts of kindness received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all staff at Mid Argyll Hospital, doctors and district nurses for all the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Rev. David Carruthers for his support and uplifting service, to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Piper John Hunt for his renderings despite the elements, Grey Gull hotel for an excellent purvey and to all who paid their last respects at church, street and graveside.

MACPHERSON – Jana and family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the loss of Ewing. Special thanks to the nurses for all they did. Rev. William Crossan for a lovely service. To T A Blair for the most efficient handling of all arrangements. Stronvaar Bowling Club and Argyll Bakeries for the purvey, and finally to everyone who paid their respects at the house, cemetery and along the route.

MCCALLUM – Alison and Elaine would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in the recent sad loss of their Mum. Special thanks to doctors and staff at Muasdale Surgery and Campbeltown Hospital for all the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Elizabeth Ball for her comforting service at Carrick Cemetery, to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for most professional services and to all who paid their respects as the cortege left Clachan on route to the cemetery.

RENNIE – The family of the late James Tait Rennie would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support received at this sad time. We would like to thank Dr Elder and all staff at Carradale Surgery for their care and comfort given to Tait and family during his illness, T A Blair for the funeral arrangements and Rev. Steve Fulcher for his compassionate service and support to the family. We would also like to thank The Glen Restaurant providing light refreshments and to all the people who attended the funeral and to all who lined the route to the cemetery to pay their final respects. A total of £1140 was raised and donated between RNLI and The Fishermen’s Mission.

YOUNG – The family of the late Jean Young would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received on their recent bereavement. Special thanks to Dr Norrie and all health professionals involved in Jean’s care. Thanks to CarrGomm for their care. A special thanks also to Mandy for all the care she gave Jean. Thanks also to T A Blair for their most efficient handling of all the arrangements, Rev. William Crossan for his comforting service and to the Argyll Hotel for the excellent catering. The family are very grateful to all who came and paid their respects as the cortege made its way to the cemetery.

IN MEMORIAMS

EDWARDS – Rory Dominic – Two years have gone by since the sudden, devastating, unexpected loss of Rory on November 19, 2019. Time makes no difference, it gets no easier to understand or accept. He is gone from us but never, ever, out of our thoughts. He is always in our hearts and minds and we speak of him every day. In ever loving memory of Rory, beloved son, brother, friend and most important of all, Daddy to his gorgeous girl Ivy. Love you always son.

– Dad, Yvonne, Craig, Grace, David and family and friends home and away.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of James, son of Stewart and the late Alice, who passed away on November 21, 1986.

You had a smile for everyone

You had a heart of gold

You left the sweetest memories

This world could ever hold.

– Always remembered, Dad and sister Heather.

TAYLOR – In loving memory of my dear father, Sergeant Leslie Arthur Taylor, Royal Marine, died November 25, 1941 on HMS Barham, aged 35 years.

It’s eighty years since that awful day but memories of you will forever stay.

Love you always Dad.

– Your ever loving daughter Norma, son-in-law Jim, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchild.

WATSON – In memory of Janet Watson, a loving wife and mother, who died on November 19, 2007.

To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.

– Robin and Jim.