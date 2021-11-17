Cairndow winner at Glendaruel shoot
A remarkable 41 guns entered a shoot at Glendaruel on a day with no wind, providing excellent targets for the 50-target open event.
Held on Saturday November 13, the shoot was sponsored by Dunans Castle, Glendaruel, and prizes of beer were donated by Argyll Vintners, Dunoon.
High gun for the day was Paul Chalmers, Cairndow, on 148/150. Second was John Gilchrist, Campbeltown, on 146/150.
Other placings: 3 Leighton Reid, Bute, 145/150; 4 Ian Dawson, Kilbirnie, 140/150; 5 equal Martin Young, Strachur, and Gordon Griffiths, Garelochhead, 139/150; 7 Donnie McPhail, Glendaruel, 138/150; 8 Ronald Jenkins, Lochgilphead, 137/150.
Pool trap was won by David Milton, Dumbarton, after a shoot-off.
The novice prize went to club member Colin Darroch.
Club president Alex Gray thanked the sponsors for their kind donations and everyone for attending.