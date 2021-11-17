Battling Star hold title favourites

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

SAFL Division One

Arthurlie 2 – Lochgilphead Red Star 2

Red Star returned home with a point after a battling performance against league leaders and title favourites Arthurlie on Saturday November 14.

Star stung the hosts at Cowan Park, Barrhead, with an excellent start to the match, forcing a succession of corners before the ever-dangerous Coll McCallum finished after an excellent delivery by Craig Aitken.

The visitors doubled their lead after 25 minutes when Craig Aitken broke clear down the left and finished with an excellent effort into the goalkeeper’s far corner to put Star 0-2 ahead.

Star were under pressure for much of the remainder of the half but always carried a threat on the break, with Stuart MacLean’s pace causing the home side no end of problems.

Into the second half, Arthurlie forced their way back into the match and pulled a goal back after a rare defensive lapse by Star on 55 minutes. Star failed to clear the danger from a cross and the unfortunate Coll McCallum diverted into his own net past Leon Murphy.

The Arthurlie equaliser arrived with 25 minutes remaining when winger Sean Ross cut inside before unleashing a spectacular effort into the top corner.

The hosts would have been expected to go on and win the game from here but the Star defence remained well-organised and resolute and a fine goalkeeping performance from Leon Murphy ensured the Lochgilphead side returned home with a well-earned point.

Star put their unbeaten league record on the line on Saturday November 20 when they welcome fellow Argyll side Cardross to the Joint Campus 3G. Kick-off 1pm.

The SAFL Division One table after last weekend’s matches. no_a47Star_LeagueTable02