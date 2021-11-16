Grab a grant to keep Argyll beautiful

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Community groups and schools across Argyll and Bute are raising funds, conducting litter picks in their local area.

The GRAB Trust, in partnership with Naturescot, Argyll and Bute Council and Keep Scotland Beautiful, opened their litter picking grant scheme in July 2021 hoping to encourage more people to get out into nature and help Argyll to stay beautiful throughout the summer and beyond.

Depending on the number, size and scale of the litter pick, up to £500 available so it is a great opportunity for groups to raise much-needed funds.

To date, 41 community organisations and schools have registered interest in the grant scheme. More than £1,500 is to be awarded to eight applicants.

The funds are unrestricted, which gives communities autonomy to spend the funds on what they really need, ensuring freedom of choice and catering to individual requirements.

More than 35 volunteers from Minard Community Trust recently collected 41 bags of rubbish collected over a 10km stretch. The trust is hoping to be awarded two grants totalling £500.

Margaret Moncur of Minard Community Trust said: ‘The enthusiasm shown by the community resulted in us being able to carry out a beach clean and litter pick in Minard, which was followed by a barbecue enjoyed by all.

‘This was the first community event since coming out of lockdown and provided the wonderful opportunity to meet new residents to the area in person as well as meet the locals ‘in the flesh’.

‘This was a step back to the new normality, a bonus being that the funds raised went towards hosting further community events such as a Hallowe’en party, bonfire and fireworks and a Christmas get-together.’

Lesley Barton, acting head teacher at Luss Primary School, said: ‘Thank you so much for our award of £50.

‘I’ve just told the children and we are all delighted as we can now get some new litter pickers and continue to keep our lovely village tidy.’

The grant scheme will close to new applicants at the end of November this year with awards settled at the end of December.

Constituted community groups or schools which would like to conduct their own litter pick are encouraged to contact The GRAB Trust and apply for a grant.

Email The GRAB Trust at lapickers@grab.org.uk to register interest.