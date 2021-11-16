Argyll shaken by earth tremor

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Residents of Argyll were woken from their slumber in the early hours by an earth tremor.

A deep, sonorous boom accompanied the earthquake, which is reported to have been centred at the northern tip of the Sound of Jura off the Craignish peninsula.

The quake, which struck around 1.43am, is estimated by the US Geological Survey at magnitude 3.1 and is said to be the largest in the UK this year.

Residents reported hearing and feeling its effects and were woken from their sleep by the low noise and trembling homes across Mid Argyll, Lorn, Cowal and the Argyll islands.

According to the British Geological Survey, hundreds of minor earthquakes occur in Britain every year, the vast majority too small to be felt, with around 20 to 30 detected by people.

