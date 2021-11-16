A great day out in Argyll and Bute 

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A new campaign has been launched encouraging people across Scotland to experience a Great Day Out across the country this winter.

Visitors will be able to take advantage of discounted tickets as part of VisitScotland’s Days Out Incentive Fund.

Inveraray Jail is one of the Argyll businesses taking part, allowing visitors up to 50 per cent off admission per ticket up to the value of £20.

Around 140 businesses have so far received funding to subsidise the cost of tickets.

Administered by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government, the incentive scheme is aimed at supporting tourism recovery by providing a boost for visitor attractions, day tour excursions and outdoor wildlife and adventure activities during the quieter winter months.

Businesses are still able to apply for the Days Out Incentive Fund which is open until the end of November.

A dedicated Great Days Out in Scotland page on VisitScotland’s website (www.visitscotland.com/greatdaysout) will direct visitors to attractions taking part in the incentive scheme, while showcasing the vast range of paid and free visitor attractions, adrenaline-filled outdoor adventures and food and drink experiences on offer throughout the country during the winter.

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said: ‘With the loss of many international tourists this year due to the pandemic, the launch of the Great Days Out in Scotland campaign will increase local visitor numbers and provide a vital boost to Scotland’s world-class tourism attractions over the quieter winter months.

‘Scotland’s tourism industry is one of the jewels of our economy and as we begin to carefully emerge and recover from the pandemic, we must work with the tourism industry to seize Scotland’s potential and build an economy for everyone by delivering greater, greener and fairer prosperity.’

VisitScotland regional director David Adams McGilp said: ‘The loss of international visitors over the past year has had a major impact on visitor attractions, tours and activity providers, in Argyll and Bute.

‘Our regional tourism and events sector needs the support of people living in Scotland. The Great Days Out in Scotland campaign will help to inspire people to brighten up their winter days by taking part in a day out with family or friends at one of the many fascinating visitor attractions or experiences on offer across the region.

‘Tourism is a force for good, creating economic and social value in every corner of Scotland and enhancing the wellbeing of everyone who experiences it. Tourism makes Scotland richer, economically and socially, and without it, Scotland would be a much poorer place.’

Gavin Dick, prison governor at Inveraray Jail, said: ‘As a visitor attraction that has always championed being open all year round, we are particularly grateful for this great initiative by VisitScotland to help our business at this time of year – and it is great for our visitors too.’

Visitor attractions, day tour excursions and activity providers still have an opportunity to benefit from the Great Days Out in Scotland campaign. The Days Out Incentive Fund is open until Tuesday November 30.

Visit www.visitscotland.org/supporting-your-business for more information.

ScotRail introduced a Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer from Sunday November 14, which can be used in conjunction with the Great Days Out in Scotland campaign.

The train operator will run the offer for two weeks and will be valid for travel from Sunday to Thursday. See www.scotrail.co.uk/free for more on the offer.