Letters to the editor – November 12, 2021

Covid vaccination fiasco

Sir,

My 91-year-old mother was one of the ‘uninvited’ who attended the Corran Halls vaccine clinic on October 27.

We were there because my mother was 28 weeks past her second vaccine dose and every time we turned on the TV we were exhorted by politicians and health experts to get a booster shot as soon as we were eligible.

We tried to find out when that might be, but the NHS Highland website held no clues and the Vaccination Enquiry Hub took nearly an hour to answer and was unable to give definitive information.

Having had no blue envelope and becoming increasingly anxious, when a friend told us that the Corran Halls clinic was giving booster jabs, we set off because we thought it might be her only chance to get a booster.

If the appointment letters had come out in a timely fashion we would have been happy to wait patiently for a jab.

I wonder what would have happened to the vaccine doses unused if those uninvited people had not turned up?

K Davidson, Ardfern

Christmas magic for all

Sir,

With the festive season nearly upon us, Santa and his elves are already busy getting everything prepared to make sure every child has a magical Christmas.

As always, Santa is expecting to receive millions of letters from children all over the world telling him what they’d like to receive in their stockings on Christmas Day.

To make sure that every child can read his reply, Santa has teamed up with the Royal National Institute of Blind people (RNIB) to make his letters available in accessible formats, including braille, audio and large print, for children who have a vision impairment.

Last year the elves sent 1,465 letters from Santa to blind and partially-sighted children across the UK, helping them experience the same magic of Christmas as sighted children.

If you know a child who has a vision impairment and who would love to receive a letter from Santa, please send their Christmas letter to: Santa Claus, RNIB, Northminster House, Northminster, Peterborough, PE1 1YN.

Santa has also gone digital. Email santa@rnib.org.uk by Wednesday December 22 for an email response with a large print attachment. Letters can also be requested through RNIB’s website at www.rnib.org.uk/santa.

On behalf of Santa, his elves and all at RNIB, we wish you a Merry Christmas.

David Clarke, director of services, Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB)

Electric vehicles more than a good idea

Sir,

With higher demands for electric vehicles month-on-month, delegates meeting at COP26 Transport Day on November 10 were urged to rapidly accelerate plans that support local and national governments and the EV industry.

As those delegates begin to formulate policies for each country around the globe, much greater impetus is required in all areas of electric transportation including the industrial and commercial infrastructure surrounding it.

EVA Scotland is the voice of electric vehicle owners and operators around the country in lobbying national and local governments.

Going all electric motoring isn’t simply a good idea. There is no better time than now to increase support for greater electrification of the world’s transportation systems.

Discussions during Transport Day gave all delegates the opportunity to prepare and agree plans that could make a substantial difference in the drive to the reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles across round the globe.

With fossil fuel-dependent transportation responsible for a quarter of energy-related CO2 which contributes immensely to global warming, the move to electrically power cars and commercial vehicles is essential. It is no longer simply a good idea.

COP26 delegates are well aware that it is possible to cut transportation CO2 by nearly 70 per cent by 2050.

It’s clear that car and commercial vehicle owners are switching to electric powered vehicles. There has been a tremendous impetus over the last few years, and last month alone EVs accounted for almost a quarter of all new car sales in the UK.

We need increasing support in all areas, however, including vehicle and battery technology and charging infrastructures.

In the wake of COP26 Transport Day, policy makers must now formulate ambitious and achievable goals to support governments and the EV industry.

Elinor Chalmers, director, Electric Vehicle Association Scotland (EVAS)

Under-65s with Parkinson’s are not alone

Sir,

Parkinson’s UK Scotland is encouraging people of working age with Parkinson’s in Argyll and Bute to meet with others and find out more about living well with the condition at a free online event this month.

Drop-in sessions covering a range of topics will start on November 18 and be run flexibly over two weeks.

Many of the sessions will be led by people with Parkinson’s and their partners, who developed the programme based on their experiences of being diagnosed with Parkinson’s at a younger age.

Parkinson’s affects people of all ages, and we know that there are around 1,800 people under 65 who’ve been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in Scotland, with around 40 of them spread across Argyll and Bute.

Now, more than ever, we want younger people with Parkinson’s to know that they are not on their own, and find out more about things that can help.

Our face-to-face events are always oversubscribed, and attendees have told us that having information about Parkinson’s and things that can help with day-to-day life is invaluable.

Meeting other people facing similar challenges, concerns and opportunities can make a massive difference, and we hope this online event will be as helpful in these difficult times.

Check out prksn.uk/3nyt6Y7 for our 2021 programme.

For further details and to request a booking form, please call 0300 123 3679 or email scotland@parkinsons.org.uk

Chloe Macmillan, area development manager for Parkinson’s UK Scotland