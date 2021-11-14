Inveraray hands out the prizes
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Inveraray Golf Club’s glittering end-of-season prizegiving dinner will be held later this month.
The George Hotel will be the venue for the event on Saturday November 27, with an ominously early start of 4pm.
All members and competition winners are encouraged to go along and support the club and the event.
Please contact John Smylie to confirm attendance.