Boxes of kindness set for Eastern Europe
Hundreds of people across Argyll have created special Christmas presents for vulnerable people in Eastern Europe.
Churches, scout groups and individuals packed shoeboxes full of gifts for children and adults dealing with poverty in Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine.
Run by the Blythswood Care charity, the shoebox appeal last year saw 75,218 presents delivered to struggling communities.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘Your kindness and generosity makes such a difference; receiving a shoebox brings so much joy’.
A Blythswood Care van, staffed by James O’Neill and Gerry Tapley collected shoebox gifts in Lochgilphead, Clachan and Tarbert on Thursday November 4.
A steady stream of people dropped off boxes at the Lorne Street car park including representatives from Lochgilphead Baptist Church, the 19th Argyll Explorer Scouts and Lochgilphead Free Church.