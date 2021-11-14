AndSheCycles – let’s tell everyone

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

As a Mid Argyll celebration of cycling grows nearer, a nationwide campaign has been launched to encourage teenage girls across Scotland to get on their bikes.

At present, half as many secondary age girls ride their bikes to school as boys.

The #AndSheCycles campaign follows a similar scheme, successful in Ireland.

It is being run by the walking and cycling charity Sustrans and is funded by Transport Scotland.

The campaign, co-developed by a group of young women aged 13 to 18 across Scotland, empowers young female cycling ambassadors to work together to help get more girls in their school, college or youth group back on their bikes.

This includes the launch of the @and_she_cycles Instagram page, which will be run by the young ambassadors and allow them to spread the message in their own voices.

Charlotte Gardiner, I Bike manager of Sustrans Scotland, said: ‘Peer pressures and

social stigma are cited as reasons for not cycling to school.

‘Yet Sustrans’ research shows that with the right peer support and engagement, such as through Sustrans’ I Bike programme, girls can empower each other to cycle.’

Sustrans has commissioned Edinburgh-based communications and video specialists HeeHaw to produce the campaign, which will run across social media platforms used by the target age group, including Instagram and TikTok.

The music in the campaign is provided by Glaswegian band Bossy Love.

Charlotte continued: ‘Time and time again, research shows that physical activity is important in the health, wellbeing and development of children and young people.

‘In primary school, roughly the same numbers of boys and girls cycle to school. But once they reach secondary school age, while many boys continue to cycle, the numbers for girls still riding bikes decreases dramatically.’

Lee Craigie, Active Nation Commissioner for Scotland said: ‘We need campaigns like this to allow girls the opportunity to show other girls that bikes are for them and that you don’t need specialist equipment or huge muscles to ride one.

‘Riding bikes usually results in an increase in self-esteem and happiness and also offers an affordable, independent travel solution.’

In the spirit of the campaign, the Ardrishaig Bothy, in partnership with Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT) is to host the Mid Argyll Bicycle Festival on Saturday November 20 from 10am to 2pm at Ardrishaig Pier, and everyone is welcome to go along.