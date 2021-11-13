Science Matters – keeping ourselves cool

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Ongoing global warming is causing severe weather events with increasing frequency, such as heat waves that induce heat stress and even death.

Indeed, earlier this year an extreme heat wave that hit British Colombia, Canada, forced schools to close and people without air conditioning to head for hastily-constructed cooling centres. As temperatures reached a record 49.5o°C (121°F), the death toll rose.

More of these events are forecast, so how can we keep ourselves cool?

We can wear light-coloured, breathable cloths that reflect heat and allow air to circulate around our skin, but this may not be enough. Now, clothes made of new smart fabrics which emit heat as well as reflecting light may provide the answer.

One such material, called a ‘metafabric’ is being pioneered by scientists in China (1).

Metafabric contains microbeads of the sunscreen titanium oxide as well as Teflon, which reflects ultraviolet and visible light.

But the key new component is polylactic acid, a plastic allowing the material to emit infrared radiation trapped by other clothing.

Our bodies are heated up by infrared radiation from the sun, and once heated our skin then emits these rays so keeping us warm.

In contrast to traditional fabrics, metafabric emits infrared radiation into the atmosphere, where most heads straight for outer space, so cooling our bodies down.

To test metafabric in an outdoor live experiment, a volunteer wearing a vest made of half cotton and half metafabric reclined in full sun for an hour while the skin temperature was monitored.

Starting at 31°C, the temperature under the cotton reached 37°C while that under metafabric only rose to 32°C.

Scientists also tested the cooling performance of a metafabric car cover by exposing cars to full sun while covered by a commercial vehicle cover, metafabric or left uncovered.

After 90 minutes the temperature was 60°C inside the uncovered car, 57°C in the car with the commercial cover and 30°C in the car covered with metafabric.

Clearly metafabric has many important applications in our ever-warming world!

