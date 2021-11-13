MSP backs village speed limit campaign

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An MSP has spoken out after Minard residents voiced concerns about traffic speeding through their village.

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron is backing a campaign for a reduced speed limit after being contacted by residents of the village.

There is a belief among residents that motorists driving through Minard bound for Lochgilphead on the A83 are attempting to make up for lost time after the 40mph limit was extended in nearby Furnace.

Mr Cameron said: ‘Sadly, we seem to have ended up with the situation where action taken to reduce traffic speed in one community has had the unintended consequence of increasing it in another.

‘I understand that the community council is already actively lobbying the relevant agencies seeking a reduction in the speed limit at Minard from 40mph to 30mph.

‘To support their efforts I have written directly to Transport Scotland to urge it to look into this matter without delay.

‘The village lies on the A83 trunk road which, as it carries heavy commercial traffic, can feel very intimidating to people walking nearby, particularly school children who may have to cross the road to wait at a bus-stop.

‘I very much hope we don’t have to wait long before action is taken.’