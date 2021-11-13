Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – November 12, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

No matter how frustrating the Covid clerical fiasco has been, there is no excuse for taking it out on vaccination staff at clinics.

They have worked beyond the call of duty during the pandemic and continue to be there to help us.

Questions, however, must be asked over the management of the Covid booster programme.

Senior NHS Highland and HSCP managers must bear responsibility for the needless mistakes, many of which a little local knowledge could have quickly rectified.

We detected, in the response to our enquiries, a note of irritation at NHS staff time taken up addressing media questions as the confusion unfolded.

The situation is entirely of NHS senior management’s making, and the media has every right to ask questions of a publicly-funded service on behalf of the people of Argyll and Bute.

We hope and trust, however, that the admin problems have now been resolved.

That aside, thank you to all the NHS staff helping each of us by delivering vital Covid booster jabs – it is genuinely appreciated while the virus remains a threat.

And this Sunday at 11am, let’s think about others who made unimaginable sacrifices on our behalf.

Lest we forget.