Affordable housing is key to Tarbert’s future

A community event next week is aiming to build the case for new, affordable housing in Tarbert.

Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust is holding a drop-in event between 2pm and 5pm on Thursday November 18 in a bid to determine what the housing needs are in the community.

The event, at Tarbert Arts and Leisure Centre, will allow people to highlight any difficulties that a lack of affordable housing is causing them and the wider community.

An evening meeting will then follow at 6.30pm in Tarbert Village Hall to provide an update to the community.

A spokesperson for the trust said: ‘TSCT has long aspired to promote an increase in affordable homes, and has recently obtained funding from the Crown Estate commissioners to appoint a temporary project officer, with Charles Reppke accepting the position.

‘Charles has had a long career in the public sector, has lived in the area for more than 30 years and is ideally suited to take TSCT’s ambitions forward.’

Charles, who will be on hand during the drop-in session and will lead the evening meeting, said: ‘One of the aims of TSCT is to help secure a healthy and sustainable future for the area. Affordable housing lies at the heart of this.

‘This is the time for the community to make its voice heard not only so we can get a clear picture of what those needs are, but to also allow us to investigate the options on how we can turn these ambitions into a reality.

‘But we need all residents who have any housing needs that aren’t currently being met to register on the Home Argyll website or to come along to either event to help build the case for new homes in their community.’