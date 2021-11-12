Thought for the Week, November 12 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Memory plays a huge part in the decisions we take and how we behave, both now and in the future; and the things we remember are a major influence in the formation of character.

Memory, however, needs prompts, ranging from shopping lists to diary or calendar entries for significant anniversaries or events.

November 11 or the Sunday nearest, calls us annually as a nation to remember the sacrifice and heroism of two terrible world wars and many conflicts since.

The purpose of Remembrance, however, is not simply historical but to bring out a sense of thankfulness and gratitude for what was achieved.

On May 8, 1945, the Prime Minister Winston Churchil, announced on the radio at 3pm that the war in Europe was over. This became known as VE Day.

The records of our church show that on VE Day plus two, a service of thanksgiving included a reading of Psalm 124, which had been printed in full the previous day on the front page of the Daily Record – yes, the Daily Record, which at that time was owned by Kemsley Newspapers.

The generation who attended acknowledged the generous response of a gracious God to the national days of prayer, held during the war and attributed deliverance to His watchful care over us as a nation through many dark days.

Remembrance also features in the title deeds of the building in which we worship.

The founding fathers determined to build a place, primarily for believers to follow the example of the first disciples and to meet on the first day of the week, to call to mind in bread and wine, the self-sacrifice of the Lord Jesus on the cross and the blessing for the whole world which would flow from it.

Springbank Evangelical Church, Campbeltown.