Tayvallich group joins musical call for action

Colin Cameron

A tidal wave of music crashed on to the shores of the River Clyde and COP26 earlier this week – an anthem for action on climate change.

Among hundreds of music makers from around the globe making their presence felt was a group of people from Mid Argyll.

The idea was born early in 2020. As COP26 was originally to be held in November that year, a small group of Scottish artists planned to use the power of music in a live performance to promote global wellbeing and climate justice.

With pilot funding from Creative Scotland, community music group Oi Musica, specialising in street band music, joined forces with the all-inclusive Soundhouse Choir and award-winning folk musician Karine Polwart.

As inspiration, Karine drew on the mythology of Saint Mungo and Glasgow’s famous ‘the tree, the bird, the fish and the bell’.

The song Enough is Enough was born.

As the pandemic took hold and the conference was postponed, plans changed. The piece became a music video, and the idea to invite many more people to add their voice took shape.

An invitation was put out to community groups to record their own version of the song to increase pressure on leaders to make decisive action at COP 26.

Described as ‘a crashing, tumbling outpouring of music that starts with a few small drops, gathering pace and momentum as more people join, and building to a climax’ the full force was unleashed at 12.30pm on Wednesday November 10 in Govan with a mass performance as part of COP 26.

At Govan was Tayvallich-based musician Sarah Phizacklea – but on the Saturday before travelling to Glasgow Sarah invited a group of people from Tayvallich, Carsaig and Crinan to her barn to create their version of Enough is Enough.

Sarah explained: ‘It felt wonderful to add some weight to such an important cause, a bit more pressure on our leaders to actually commit to tackling climate change. And it was so much fun!

‘Our video has been uploaded to the growing collection of voices from all over the country and globally.

‘There were about 20 of us in total. It was filmed by Mark and Jane Smith, James Lehmann did the sound recording and the singers were Mary McNeill, Iona Barr, Kathie Baer, Kathie Fife, Jan Aksnes, Charlie Silverton, Ulla Hammervig, Fiona Lowrie, Biddy Simpson, Mary McLauchlan and Val Beattie.

The band were Nils Aksnes, Keira Anderson, Kevin Williams and Hugh Fife. Nicholas Mes of the Tavallich shop fed us a fabulous warming stew.’

She added: ‘I know the people who wrote it and thought the idea of everyone singing the same song with the same message was so powerful and gave a feeling of hope, that together we can solve the climate crisis.’

The group’s video can be seen on Facebook or on Vimeo (vimeo.com/642322173#). Check out letitgrow.scot for more information on the wider project.

Search #MusicforCOP26 to find all the videos.