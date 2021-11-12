Support local with new Argyll and Bute gift card

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Shoppers across Argyll and Bute can help boost the local economy by backing a ground-breaking gift card scheme.

Argyll and Bute local gift cards are now available to buy, giving people another way to spend local and help support businesses in their communities.

With a range of businesses to choose from including restaurants, hotels and gift shops, bike hire, local attractions and toy shops, the cards makes the perfect Christmas present.

Visit scotlandgiftslocal.com/product/argyll-bute-gift-card to buy the cards.

Councillor Robin Currie, Argyll and Bute Council policy lead for the economy and rural growth, said: ‘The new Argyll and Bute gift card is a great new weapon in our fightback from the impact of Covid-19 on our communities.

‘By local businesses and customers getting behind it, we will not only provide an immediate injection of cash, but lay the foundations for a stronger future, while highlighting the brilliant and innovative businesses we have here.

‘We’ve had a great response from local businesses who have already signed up. We’re now urging customers to help support your local area and buy a gift card to help people shop locally.’

Delivered by Scotland’s Towns Partnership – the organisation spearheading the Scotland Loves Local campaign – alongside Perth-based fintech Miconex, the programme is the first scheme of its scale in the country, giving every region the opportunity to launch its own local gift card.

Businesses can register to accept the card at www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard.