Smoother system expected after Covid jab confusion

With another apology for confusion over Covid jab appointments, Argyll and Bute health bosses have expressed hope that the problems have been resolved.

It comes as Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto described the Covid booster roll-out in the region as ‘mixed’.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) decided to administer Covid booster and third vaccinations ‘in-house’, though GP practices had successfully managed to get first and second jabs to patients in their areas.

Other than on some islands, where GPs continue to administer the jabs, the booster system has been centralised to NHS Highland.

Thanking GP practices for their support, a spokesperson for the HSCP explained: ‘The HSCP felt that the best way of balancing the delivery of the vaccination programme was for the practices to offer the flu vaccine to their patients, and for the board to deliver the Covid booster in most areas.’

But the process has been far from smooth. The HSCP spokesperson continued: ‘There have been administrative errors affecting the smooth running of vaccination clinics and we apologise unreservedly for this.

‘The only issues to date were a result of inaccurate and late appointment letters, and letters not being issued on time. It was mistakes, and we apologised for the errors, frustration and confusion this has caused.’

An example came at a clinic in Lochgilphead Community Centre on November 5 for over-50s, with a drop-in for over-75s. Queues were long and the hall was packed. By 11am the queue was closed and many elderly patients waiting were told to go home.

The HSCP responded: ‘Going forward the majority of patients will be invited by letter or telephone to attend the clinics, which we expect to result in a smoother process for all involved.’

Jenni Minto MSP said: ‘From the constituents who have been in contact with me it is fair to say that the Covid booster programme across Argyll and Bute has been mixed.

‘On the islands the programme appears to have worked well, however, in mainland Argyll the Covid booster vaccination programme has had a number of issues.

‘I hope lessons have been learnt and that everyone is now focused on ensuring there are no more errors.’

As the booster vaccine roll-out continues, Argyll and Bute HSCP is prioritising the over-70s, the clinically extremely vulnerable, severely immunosuppressed and working through other eligible groups.

‘Our vaccination teams are making excellent progress across Argyll and Bute,’ said the spokesperson.

‘The total number vaccinated across Argyll and Bute from November 1 to November 7 was 5,476 people.’

But there is concern that front line vaccination staff are bearing the brunt of frustration over errors beyond their control.

The HSCP spokesperson said: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to treat our staff with the same respect they expect to receive.

‘Experiencing abuse, aggression or intimidation is not an accepted part of health and social care staff jobs, least of all to someone who is giving care to those who need it most.’