Police report – November 12, 2021

Threatening or abusive behaviour

At 12.15pm on Friday October 29 at an address in Knapdale Terrace, Ardrishaig, police responded to a report of a male allegedly acting in a threatening manner towards another. Police attended and a man aged 55 identified. The man later resisted being placed under arrest. He was charged with the offences and released on a police undertaking to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court.

Alleged assault

On Saturday October 30 at 9.30am at the Co-op in Tarbert it is alleged that a 58-year-old woman assaulted a staff member by slapping them. The woman was traced by police and charged with the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs found

At midnight on Sunday October 31 at Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, police had cause to stop and search a woman aged 20 for the purposes of a drug search. She was found to be in possession of a small amount of herbal cannabis and was issued with a recorded police warning.

No motor insurance

Police carried out routine checks of a moving vehicle at 5.40am on Sunday October 31 on the A83 at Lochgair. Officers established that it did not have a valid policy of insurance in place. The driver, a 29-year-old man was spoken to and charged with the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Herbal cannabis

At 12.10am on Tuesday November 2 on the A83 near Inveraray, police had cause to stop and search a man aged 26 for the purposes of a drug search. He was found to be in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis. He was issued a recorded police warning.

Drugs in vehicle

At 8pm on Wednesday November 3, police had cause to stop and search a passing vehicle and motorist for the purposes of a drugs search on the Oban Road, Lochgilphead. The driver, a 27-year-old man, was found to be in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Dangerous driving on A83

On Saturday November 6 at 7.10 pm on the A83, Cairndow, police were carrying out a static speed check when they observed a motor vehicle exceeding the speed limit. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a man aged 46, was charged in relation to dangerous driving. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Assault and vandalism

At 12pm on Sunday October 31 at an address in Frederick Crescent, Port Ellen on Islay, police responded to a report of a man allegedly having assaulted people and vandalised property. Police attended and a 42-year-old man was identified as allegedly responsible. He was arrested, charged and kept in custody to appear at Oban Sheriff Court.